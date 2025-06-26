Open Extended Reactions

Caitlin Clark will miss the Indiana Fever's game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Sparks as she deals with a left groin issue, the Fever announced.

Just over a week ago, Clark returned from a left quad injury that held her out for five games. Since her return she's averaged 17.8 points over five games, including a 32-point outburst in her first game back against the New York Liberty, handing the defending champions their first loss of the season.

The Fever went 3-2 without Clark between May 28 and June 10.

Clark also missed Indiana's first preseason game on May 3 with a left leg issue. When Clark injured her quad, Fever coach Stephanie White said that was not related to her preseason injury. It's unclear if this groin injury is related and if she could miss an extended period of time.

Clark is averaging 18.2 points on 39% shooting, including 29.5% from 3, 8.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game through her nine games this season.