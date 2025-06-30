The "WNBA Countdown" crew react to Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier being named the WNBA All-Star team captains and discuss which players could end up on either team. (2:04)

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be played July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier have been named team captains after finishing as the top two fan vote-getters. All 10 starters -- the Fever and New York Liberty led the way with two All-Stars apiece -- were named Monday. The reserves will be announced Sunday.

All-Star weekend tips off July 18 with the WNBA 3-point contest and skills challenge. In 2024, the Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray, who was also named a starter Monday, made history by winning both events in the same year.

Here's everything to know for the 2025 All-Star Game.

Jump to: How to watch | Starters | Selection process | Reserves/head coaches | Roster draft | All-Star history

How to watch

July 18: 3-point contest and skills challenge, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

July 19: All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Napheesa Collier is set to be a captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images

Starters named

The four guards and six frontcourt players who will make up this year's All-Star starters were announced Monday.

Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm joined WNBA greats Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi as the only players in league history with at least 10 WNBA All-Star selections. A look at the full roster:

How the All-Star starters were selected

The top 10 All-Star vote-getters -- determined by 50% fan voting, 25% current player voting and 25% media voting -- were automatically named starters to the All-Star Game.

The top two vote-getters were named captains. Clark finished with a WNBA-high 1,293,526 votes from fans and Collier received 1,176,020.

Click here for the WNBA's release of voting totals.

Who votes for the All-Star reserves? How are coaches selected?

Twelve reserves will be named for the All-Star Game. They are selected by the league's 13 head coaches, who vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position and regardless of conference. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.

The 12 reserves will be named beginning at noon ET Sunday on WNBA social and digital platforms.

If a player is unable to play in the All-Star Game, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will name the replacement.

The All-Star head coaches are determined by the league standings. The head coaches of the two teams with the best records through Friday's games, regardless of conference, will be named All-Star coaches. The head coach with the best record as of Friday will coach Clark's All-Star roster, as she earned the most fan votes.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire

How will the teams be picked?

As All-Star captains, Clark and Collier will draft their rosters during an hourlong WNBA Countdown on July 8 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). They will first select from the pool of eight starters, followed by the pool of 12 reserves.

All-Star Game history

In last year's game, held in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics, Team WNBA defeat the U.S. women's national team 117-109.

Which WNBA player has appeared in the most All-Star Games? Who was the MVP each year? We've got everything you need to know about past matchups of the midseason showcase and its history.