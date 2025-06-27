Open Extended Reactions

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Inky Son, president of the expansion WNBA team in Portland, is leaving the organization after less than three months on the job.

RAJ Sports, led by team owners Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage, announced the move Friday.

"During her brief but impactful tenure, Son helped lay the foundation for the franchise's presence in Portland, shaping its early business operations and community engagement efforts," the firm said in a statement. "Son will return to New York, where she was previously based, and the organization thanks her for her leadership during this important phase and wishes her success in her next chapter."

The team is set to start play next season, along with the expansion Toronto Tempo. Portland's team does not yet have a name, a coach or a general manager.

Portland's branding is expected to be announced on July 15.

Son was announced as the first employee of the team in early April. As president of business operations, Son was tasked with leading all aspects of the business, including marketing, ticket and sponsorship sales, community relations, finance, legal, and human resources. She was also responsible for hiring.

Before working for the team, Son was chief administrative officer for the National Basketball Players Association.

Portland was awarded an expansion team in September. The Bhathal family paid $125 million for the franchise.