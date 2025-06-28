Paige Bueckers steals the rock and splashes a much-needed half-court buzzer-beater going into halftime for the Wings. (0:49)

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers played one of her best games as a professional on Friday in front of her favorite player: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

Irving sat courtside as Bueckers had 27 points, 6 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in a 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever. Caitlin Clark missed the matchup due to a groin injury.

The former UConn Huskies star had zero turnovers, becoming the first player in league history to record a game with 25-plus points, 5-plus assists, 2-plus steals, 2-plus blocks and zero turnovers.

Irving and Bueckers met on the court postgame and walked off together, with Irving's daughter wearing a Bueckers jersey next to them. Bueckers then signed a jersey for Irving as the two posed for a picture.

Bueckers called it "pretty surreal" to meet the NBA champion, who is somebody she has looked up to and has been her favorite player "since I was really really young."

"So for him to come out and support us, support women's basketball, have his daughter there, get to meet him," she said postgame. "He's been a big brother figure for me, and to finally meet him in person, it was a great moment."

Bueckers also added that Irving is "probably one of the most unguardable people to ever play the game," serving as inspiration for her own game.

Newly selected Mavs No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg was also in attendance, as well as Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.