ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Wings standout rookie Paige Bueckers has been ruled out of Saturday night's home game against Washington because of a right knee issue.

Bueckers showed up on the team's game status report Saturday. There were no details about what the exact issue was a day after she scored 27 points and had six assists while playing nearly 36½ minutes in the Wings' 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

It will be the fifth game missed by the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Bueckers was sidelined three games while in the WNBA's concussion protocol and then sat out because of illness the first game she was eligible to return.

In her 13 games played, Bueckers has averaged 18.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Caitlin Clark, last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, didn't play for the Fever on Friday night, missing her second consecutive game because of a left groin injury. That spoiled what was supposed to be the first meeting of the past two No. 1 picks in the draft, though the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center was still nearly full for the game.