Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier are the top two vote-getters in fan voting and will be the WNBA All-Star Game captains, the league announced Sunday.

The game between Team Clark and Team Collier will be at the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Clark got 1,293,526 fan votes and Collier 1,176,020. The other eight starters -- as voted on by fans (50%), players (25%) and media (25%) -- will be announced Monday on ESPN during the NBA free agency special, which begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The 12 reserves are chosen by the league's coaches and will be announced across WNBA social and digital platforms on July 6 at noon ET.

Clark and Collier will draft their All-Star rosters from the pool of starters and reserves during "WNBA Countdown" on July 8 at 7 p.m. ET before the New York Liberty meet the Las Vegas Aces on ESPN.

It is the second All-Star selection for Clark in her second season in the WNBA. It is the fifth All-Star selection for Collier, who was drafted in 2019. The only time Collier didn't play in the All-Star Game was 2022, when she was out most of the season on maternity leave. There was no WNBA All-Star Game in 2020, when the season was played in the COVID-19 "bubble" in Bradenton, Florida.

Clark and Collier both won the Rookie of the Year Award in their first seasons and were on the All-WNBA first team last year. Clark played for Team WNBA in the All-Star Game last season in Phoenix, while Collier played for Team USA, made up of the Olympians who then competed in the Paris Games and won gold.

Clark is averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 assists but has missed the Fever's past two games with a groin injury. Collier leads the WNBA in scoring (24.5 PPG) and is fourth in rebounding (8.4 RPG). The Fever and Lynx will meet Tuesday for the Commissioner's Cup championship, which will be at Minnesota's Target Center at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast on Prime.