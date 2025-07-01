The "WNBA Countdown" crew react to Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier being named the WNBA All-Star team captains and discuss which players could end up on either team. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

The stage is set for the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship, as the 14-2 Minnesota Lynx will host the 8-8 Indiana Fever.

Fever guard and WNBA All-Star captain Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for the Tuesday night matchup, missing her third consecutive game due to a groin injury. The Fever are coming off of a 94-86 win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. In that matchup, guard Kelsey Mitchell led the team with 32 points, followed by forwards Aliyah Boston with 21 points and Nastasha Howard's 15.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who is also a 2025 All-Star captain, will be looking to continue to make a statement. Collier leads Minnesota in scoring (24.4 PPG), rebounds (8.5 RPG) and steals (1.8 SPG). The Lynx come into this game on a nine-game winning streak.

Minnesota had a 2-1 record against Indiana in 2024. But the Fever took the final game 81-74 on July 14, led by Mitchell's game-high 21 points and six assists.

Who will take the first of four 2025 regular-season meetings between the Lynx and Fever and also bring home Commissioner's Cup? Follow along for live updates and best moments.