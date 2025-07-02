Natasha Howard finishes with 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Fever defeat the Lynx 74-59 to win the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. (1:39)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will sit out her fourth straight game because of a left groin injury after the team ruled her out of Thursday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.

Before this year, Clark had never sat out a game in her professional or college career. Now, she will sit her eighth regular-season game of the season (ninth overall) because of injury. She was previously sidelined five games because of a left quad strain.

Clark also sat out the Fever's 74-59 win over the top-ranked Minnesota Lynx in Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup final (the game does not count toward league standings).

"My goal has always been the same," Fever coach Stephanie White said Wednesday. "I don't want this to be something that lingers, that we come back too soon. We want to make sure that she is 100% ready to go and that we put her long-term health and wellness at the forefront."

Clark was listed as questionable going into Tuesday's game but ruled out a few hours before tipoff. On Monday, White said Clark was doing noncontact work at practice. The 6-foot guard is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in nine games this season, shooting 39.0% from the field and 29.5% from 3, and was recently named an All-Star starter and captain by virtue of receiving the most fan votes.

"She wants to play and she's working to play and she has been working to play," White said. "And I think after a few days, it's like, 'OK, we've got a little bit of time' -- I think it's five games before All-Star break -- so let's just ease her mind even though she's antsy and let's do this the right way and make sure we're ready to go and 100% when she comes back."

Indiana (8-8) kicks off a five-game homestand Thursday, next playing the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday and then the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.