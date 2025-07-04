PHOENIX -- Lawyers for former Phoenix Mercury interim coach Nikki Blue filed a lawsuit against the organization, alleging unequal treatment based on race and gender, unequal pay based on race and that her employment was terminated in retaliation for complaints about unequal treatment.

The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Arizona.

Blue, who is Black, was hired in 2022 as an assistant coach and was named the team's interim coach in June 2023 after Vanessa Nygaard was fired midseason. Blue had a 7-21 record in the interim role.

Blue was not retained after the season. The Mercury hired Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts, who is white.

The suit alleges that Blue was paid $250,000 in her interim role, which was less than the $375,000 that Nygaard, who is white, was making. Tibbetts is reportedly making more than $1 million per season.

Blue also alleges that the Mercury organization set her up to fail, making roster decisions in 2023 that made the team noncompetitive.

"Despite her exemplary record and professionalism, Ms. Blue was cast aside, demeaned, and denied the opportunity to lead," the law firm Mesidor PLLC, co-counsel on the case, said in a statement. "This lawsuit is not just about one woman's career -- it's about the pervasive, institutional disrespect for Black women in sports leadership."

One of Blue's lawyers is Sheree Wright, who has filed other suits against the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the Mercury in recent seasons.

"This is the fifth lawsuit brought against the organization by Sheree Wright, an attorney who has been disciplined twice by the Supreme Court of Arizona for committing numerous violations of the rules of professional conduct -- including making false and unsupported allegations of racial bias against a judge," Suns and Mercury senior vice president of communications Stacey Mitch said in a statement.

"Like Ms. Wright's other cases, this case is completely meritless. Ms. Blue was interviewed and considered for the head coach position, but didn't get the position based on her performance as interim head coach, as well as her limited professional coaching experience.

"Sheree Wright's continued abuse of the legal system for financial gain is unethical."