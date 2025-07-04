Fever coach Stephanie White shares that Caitlin Clark's groin injury will be day-to-day based on how she responds to treatment. (0:54)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will miss her fifth straight game with a left groin injury after the team ruled her out of Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

It will be the ninth regular-season game missed by Clark, and 10th overall including the Commissioner's Cup final. She previously sat out five games earlier in the season because of a left quad strain and had returned to appear in five games before the groin injury. Before this year, Clark hadn't missed time across her collegiate or professional careers.

Fever coach Stephanie White said at practice on Friday that Clark had gone through semi-live shooting drills but hadn't gone full speed in practice yet. White added that Clark was going to be evaluated Saturday morning, but was listed as out Friday evening in the Fever's injury report.

Clark, the 2024 No. 1 pick, is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in nine games this season, shooting 39.0% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range. She recently was named an All-Star starter and captain by virtue of receiving the most fan votes.

Indiana (9-8) kicked off a five-game homestand Thursday with a resounding win over the Las Vegas Aces. After Saturday's tilt against the Sparks, they will face the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.