Between league games, a Commissioner's Cup title and a viral quote, it's been a busy week for the Indiana Fever.

After beating the Fever on Saturday, the Los Angeles Sparks took the opportunity to troll Indiana over said quote.

On Tuesday, with the announcement of WNBA's expansion to three new cities (Philadelphia, Detroit and Cleveland), Fever guard Sophie Cunningham bluntly offered her thoughts on the new cities and some of the locations that missed out on this round of expansion.

"Where do [players] want to play? Where are they going to get excited to play and draw fans? I do think that Miami would have been a great one. Like, everyone loves Florida. Nashville is an amazing city. Kansas City -- amazing opportunity," Cunningham said. "I don't know how excited people are to be going to Detroit or [Cleveland],"

The Sparks saw the opportunity for jokes after their weekend win over Indiana, adding "Los Angeles" to the list of cities Indiana is unhappy with.

List of cities Indiana has beef with:

Detroit

Cleveland

Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/rdZTZxrKvk — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) July 6, 2025

Earlier in the week, the cities of Detroit and Cleveland also took to social media to fire back at Cunningham's comments.