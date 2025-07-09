Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was ruled out of the second half of the Las Vegas Aces' game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday night after injuring her right wrist in the second quarter.

Coach Becky Hammon said after the Aces' 87-78 loss that Wilson will undergo an MRI on the wrist. She had no further updates on Wilson.

The injury occurred six minutes into the period when Wilson landed hard on her right arm and wrist while going for a layup. She remained on the court for a few minutes with her team surrounding her but was able to get up under her own power.

She stayed in the game for the next few possessions before heading to the locker room just before the end of the first half. She was ruled out during halftime.

Wilson had two points on free throws in 14 minutes before leaving the game. She returned to the bench midway through the third quarter with her right wrist wrapped.

Wilson sat out three games earlier this season while in concussion protocol, with the Aces going 2-1.