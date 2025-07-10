Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Storm announced Thursday that they've signed guard Tiffany Mitchell, a nine-year WNBA veteran, as a free agent. Mitchell began this season with the Las Vegas Aces and averaged 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 16 games before being waived June 30.

Depth has been an issue for the Storm, which saw three players (guard Nika Muhl and forwards Jordan Horston and Katie Lou Samuelson) suffer season-ending ACL injuries prior to the start of the schedule. Seattle is fifth in the WNBA standings at 12-8 despite ranking ahead of only the Los Angeles Sparks in points per game from reserves (15.7).

In particular, the Storm have been thin at guard, where Zia Cooke is the only bench player who has seen at least 100 minutes of action. Veteran Lexie Brown has missed four of the past six games due to illness, including Wednesday's 93-83 loss to the 3-16 Connecticut Sun. Brown was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in November 2023.

Mitchell, the No. 9 draft choice out of South Carolina by the Indiana Fever in 2016, was an All-Rookie first-team pick that year. She averaged 9.6 PPG in seven seasons with the Fever. Seattle will be Mitchell's fourth team over the past three seasons. She previously played for the Minnesota Lynx and the Sun before signing in Las Vegas last offseason. Mitchell recovered after missing the second half of the 2024 season due to sepsis.