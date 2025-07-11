Paige Bueckers finishes with 11 points in the Wings' 102-72 loss to the Mercury. (0:45)

Sometimes, it is the shoes.

At least that's the case for Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers, who is signed to Nike, has a deep rotation of on-court kicks ranging from the Book 1 '95 All-Star colorway to the Kobe 5 Protro X-Ray sneaker.

"I love a pretty shoe," Bueckers told reporters ahead of the Wings' Monday matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, where she wore the Devin Booker signature shoe.

Bueckers told reporters that her former UConn Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd helps her pick out her game-day sneakers.

"I put a collection of Books together and actually let Azzi choose my shoe," she said.

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry reacted to Bueckers' answer by jokingly recruiting her to join his signature shoe brand, Curry Brand, with whom Fudd signed in 2021.

"Well.... Sounds like @currybrand is in your future then," Curry wrote.

When asked what her favorite shoe was, Bueckers revealed that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving's signature Nike Kyrie shoes -- each version -- were her favorite. Bueckers and Irving recently linked up after Dallas' 94-86 loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever on June 27.

Bueckers is averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wings in her rookie season.