Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard will be sidelined for the rest of July after being diagnosed with a left knee injury that she sustained during Friday's game versus the Indiana Fever, the team announced Monday.

Howard, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, was named to her third All-Star team earlier this month and was drafted by Team Collier. Assuming she cannot play in Saturday's event, she will need to be replaced with a player selected by commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Howard is expected to make a full recovery and a timeline for her return will be provided when appropriate, the Dream said.

The 6-foot-2 guard suffered the injury in the first half Friday and had to be carried off the floor into the locker room. She later returned to play in the second half, playing 14 minutes before Atlanta ultimately fell 99-82. She did not suit up for the Dream's game Sunday against the New York Liberty, a 19-point comeback win for the host Liberty.

The former Kentucky standout is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game and is one of two All-Stars for the Dream, who sit at fifth place in the standings with a 12-9 record.