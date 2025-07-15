Open Extended Reactions

The Portland Fire are back.

Portland's WNBA expansion team, which will begin play in 2026, announced Tuesday it is readopting the name that was held by the city's WNBA team from 2000-02.

"As a city that has long championed women's sports, Portland is ready to reclaim its place in the WNBA and reignite its connection to the game on the world stage," Portland's interim president Clare Hamill said in a statement. "We are thrilled to complete the journey of bringing professional women's basketball back to the Rose City while honoring the legacy of the original franchise to blaze a new, bold path forward."

The team's wordmark draws inspiration from the 12 bridges that connect the city from East to West. One logo, a red P, features the silhouette of Mount Hood -- the highest point in Oregon. The other logo is a rose on fire, a nod to Portland's iconic flower and the team's name.

The flame visuals continue through letterforms inspired by the curved roofline of the Moda Center, the team's home arena.

The Fire will join the league next season, along with the expansion Toronto Tempo, but still do not have a coach or general manager. Team president Inky Son left the organization last month after less than three months on the job.

Still, there is excitement surrounding the return of a WNBA team to Portland, with the organization announcing it has surpassed 10,000 season-ticket deposits.

Portland was awarded the league's 15th expansion team last year under the leadership of Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage of RAJ Sports.

"Portland has long stood at the forefront of women's sports, and with nearly 11,000 season ticket deposits to date, this community has made it clear they're ready to embrace the return of women's professional basketball," Merage said in a statement. "We're proud to reignite the Portland Fire and can't wait to welcome new and longtime fans to the Moda Center in 2026."

In addition to the Tempo, the WNBA will add three more expansion teams in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia in 2028, 2029 and 3030.