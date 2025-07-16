Caitlin Clark appears to be in pain with less than a minute left and exits the game for the Fever. (1:10)

NEW YORK -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was listed as questionable with a right groin injury on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday evening's matchup against the New York Liberty in Brooklyn.

Clark suffered the injury in the final minute of Tuesday night's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun at Boston's TD Garden. Fever coach Stephanie White later told reporters Clark "felt a little something in her groin" and that she would be evaluated.

After completing a bounce pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell with about 40 seconds left, Clark clutched the inside of her right thigh before walking over and banging her head against the stanchion in apparent frustration. She was visibly emotional as she went to the Fever bench and placed a towel over her head.

"I think we just take it one step at a time," White said on the possibility of playing without Clark against New York, in the second leg of a back-to-back before the All-Star break. "We'll get some food and get on the plane and start talking about New York. She's being evaluated; we'll see where we are with that. And certainly, we'll have another evaluation, probably, and conversation in the morning, see where we are. But this group has played without her. At least we've got experience in that.

"We know that we have a tough opponent in New York. We know that it's going to be a challenge, no matter what, and we've just got to get locked in and ready to compete."

Before this season, Clark had never missed a game in her college or pro career but she's already been sidelined nine regular-season games (10 including the Commissioner's Cup final) with ailments so far this summer, including two previous injuries to her left quad and another to her left groin.

Indiana is 8-5 with Clark this season and 4-5 without her. The 2024 first-team all-WNBA selection is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season.

Earlier Tuesday, Clark was named a participant in Friday's 3-point contest, and she was previously announced as a starter and captain for Saturday's All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Her status for those festivities is unclear.