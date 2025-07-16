NEW YORK -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was downgraded to out for Wednesday night's game against the New York Liberty in Brooklyn because of a right groin injury.
Clark's status for All-Star weekend festivities in Indianapolis remains undecided. She was named a participant in Friday's 3-point contest and was previously announced as a starter and captain for Saturday's All-Star Game.
Clark injured her right groin in the final minute of Tuesday night's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun at Boston's TD Garden. Fever coach Stephanie White later told reporters Clark "felt a little something in her groin" and that she would be evaluated.
After completing a bounce pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell with about 40 seconds left, Clark clutched the inside of her right thigh before walking over and banging her head against the stanchion in apparent frustration. She was visibly emotional as she went to the Fever bench and placed a towel over her head.
Before this season, Clark had never missed a game in her college or pro career. Wednesday's game will mark the 10th regular-season game she has missed (11th including the Commissioner's Cup final) with ailments so far this summer, including two previous injuries to her left quad and another to her left groin.
Indiana is 8-5 with Clark this season and 4-5 without her. The 2024 first-team all-WNBA selection is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season.