Caitlin Clark appears to be in pain with less than a minute left and exits the game for the Fever. (1:10)

NEW YORK -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was downgraded to out for Wednesday night's game against the New York Liberty in Brooklyn because of a right groin injury.

Clark's status for All-Star weekend festivities in Indianapolis remains undecided. She was named a participant in Friday's 3-point contest and was previously announced as a starter and captain for Saturday's All-Star Game.