Sandy Brondello has more coaching hats than she can fit on her head.

Right now, she is overseeing three teams as head coach -- reigning WNBA champs New York Liberty, Team Clark in the WNBA All-Star game and the Opals who are currently contesting the FIBA Asia Cup in China.

And she's had to employ the well-worn sporting cliché "one game at a time" to navigate this frantic period.

This week, the Liberty beat Atlanta at home and on Thursday overpowered the Fever in Indianapolis.

With China 12 hours ahead of the city that doesn't sleep, Brondello has been closely following her national team and been in constant communication with Associate Head Coach Paul Goriss as the Opals soared to undefeated Pool B status.

This weekend, for a third time she will coach in the WNBA All-star game then turn focus to Australia's quest for a medal hours later.

"Oh, it's busy time," Brondello laughed.

"But I do love it, I love coaching and how lucky am I to be involved with all of these teams."

Having a trusty 2IC at the helm of the Opals while Brondello is in the thick of the WNBA is critical and she has just that in Goriss, dual WNBL championship coach and former Atlanta Dream assistant.

In 2021, he guided Australia to a bronze medal at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan.

A camp in Melbourne in April provided crucial time together for Brondello, her staff and the playing squad.

Now, in the cut and thrust of tournament play, communication is key.

"I stay in touch with 'Goz' and the coaches and just get a feel for it, Madge (former captain Tess Madgen) is there as well. They're on the ground, they know what we're doing and I throw my thoughts in here and there but they are the ones that have to coach the team," Brondello explained.

"I'm here to support, stay in touch as much as I can and make it work."

Brondello isn't the only Aussie rep currently in-season in the U.S. with the likes of Paris Olympians Sami Whitcomb, Ezi Magbegor, Alanna Smith and Jade Melbourne in action.

"With our WNBA players unavailable it's a bit of a changing of the guard because it gives us opportunities to look at the really talented younger players that are coming up," Brondello said.

"We've got a mixture of everything at this Asia Cup. We've got good play making, we've got speed, we've got toughness, we've got shooting from all different positions.

"I've been excited to see these players get international exposure which can only help us as we move forward."

It's been a challenging stretch for the Liberty with injuries but they have continued to win games and remain top of the East and second behind Minnesota, the team they defeated last year to lift the trophy, overall.

"Injuries are a part of the sport and we're going through our adversity now with players in and out of the team. It is what it is and losing JJ (Jonquel Jones, ankle) -- she's a big part of what we do at both ends of the floor but it will give some others some experience," Brondello said.

"The league has gotten better, every team is tough and it's a great challenge for us. I'd rather go through adversity now than closer to the playoffs.

"We've just got to hang in there until we get JJ back. It is what it is, one (injury) is fine but when you get multiple it makes it a little bit harder especially when it's from your starting group."

She played in the inaugural game in 1999 and now Brondello is preparing to be part of her fourth All-Star weekend.

She was set to lead Team Collier (the side of Lynx star Napheesa) but was traded to Caitlin Clark's line-up however a calf injury will sideline the Fever superstar.

"I remember as a player it was fun, that very first ever All-Star game and it was in New York which was special too," Brondello recalled.

"I was involved in one as an assistant coach, coached two, now this is my third as a head coach and it's in Indianapolis, it's going to be fun.

"You get to know some other players, stars of the league I haven't coached before so it's going to be pretty cool, it's a whole spectacle and the fans love it."