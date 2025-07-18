After multiple signs that the two were dating, Paige Bueckers has seemingly confirmed that Azzi Fudd is her girlfriend.

During WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, the Dallas Wings rookie took part in several interviews on Thursday night. Most of the interviews had a common subject: Fudd.

In an interview with WAG Talk, Bueckers was quizzed with fun facts about the UConn guard whom WAG Talk referred to as the Dallas star's "D1 girlfriend."

She answered questions correctly regarding the high school Fudd attended, her accolades and the team that drafted her mother, Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd.

Bueckers was asked about Fudd's phone case -- which reads "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend" -- that took the internet by storm. When reporters asked Bueckers to reveal her girlfriend, she replied "Azzi Fudd" with a grin.

She did not specify how long they've been dating.

Bueckers was also asked if her life were on the line, who would she trust with a last-second shot. Without hesitation, she answered, "Azzi Fudd."

Fudd was Bueckers' teammate with the UConn Huskies. The Arlington, Virginia native averaged 13.6 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists in the 2024-25 season, when she scored 24 points in the women's national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks to lead UConn to victory.

Earlier in July, Bueckers was asked about her on-court sneaker rotation and how she decides what shoe to wear before revealing Fudd picks her game shoes. However, Bueckers said Fudd will not choose her All-Star Game kicks and that Nike will oversee the shoes she wears.

Bueckers currently leads the Wings and all WNBA rookies in points (18.4), assists (5.5) and steals (1.7). She was the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft.