How to watch Fever vs. Liberty, more July WNBA games on ESPN

With its All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the WNBA heads into the second half of the 2025 season with plenty of pivotal matchups on the schedule, including a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. A host of games will air on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. See the upcoming July slate below:
*All times Eastern
Tuesday
Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN3
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty: 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+
Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx: 8 p.m. on ESPN3
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces: 10 p.m. on ESPN
Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm: 10 p.m. on ESPN3
July 27
Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky: 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+
Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings: 4 p.m. on ESPN3
July 28
Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun: 7 p.m. on ESPN3
New York Liberty at Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. on ESPN
July 30
Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. on ESPN3
Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. on ESPN3
New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx: 8 p.m. on ESPN
