How to watch Fever vs. Liberty, more July WNBA games on ESPN

With its All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the WNBA heads into the second half of the 2025 season with plenty of pivotal matchups on the schedule, including a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. A host of games will air on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. See the upcoming July slate below:

*All times Eastern

Tuesday

July 27

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky: 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings: 4 p.m. on ESPN3

July 28

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun: 7 p.m. on ESPN3

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. on ESPN

July 30

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. on ESPN3

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. on ESPN3

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx: 8 p.m. on ESPN

