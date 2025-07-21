        <
          How to watch Fever vs. Liberty, more July WNBA games on ESPN

          The New York Liberty take on the Indiana Fever on July 22. Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 21, 2025, 05:53 PM

          With its All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the WNBA heads into the second half of the 2025 season with plenty of pivotal matchups on the schedule, including a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. A host of games will air on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. See the upcoming July slate below:

          *All times Eastern

          Tuesday

          July 27

          • Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky: 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

          • Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings: 4 p.m. on ESPN3

          July 28

          • Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun: 7 p.m. on ESPN3

          • New York Liberty at Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. on ESPN

          July 30

          • Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. on ESPN3

          • Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. on ESPN3

          • New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx: 8 p.m. on ESPN

