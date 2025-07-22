Chiney Ogwumike discusses why she expects the Liberty and Aces to improve in the second half of the WNBA season. (0:32)

The WNBA starts the second half of its schedule Tuesday, with three teams emerging as the most likely to contend for the championship: the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury.

The biggest question at a league level will be answered off the court: Can the WNBA and the players' association reach a collective bargaining agreement this calendar year -- or at least by January? With the expansion draft for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, plus an enormous free agency period coming in 2026, having a CBA in place sooner than later is important.

Players put the labor negotiations in the spotlight over the weekend in Indianapolis, discussing the CBA during every media availability and wearing T-shirts that read "Pay Us What You Owe Us" at Saturday's All-Star Game. The players seem focused on courting public opinion and have strong support among fans, though it may not impact how the WNBA and its ownership approach negotiations.

So far, conversations have gone as expected; neither side has put all of its cards on the table yet. We will be monitoring how much closer the two sides can get this summer and into the fall.

There are also questions facing every team following the All-Star break, so let's run through the biggest for each as the back half of the season begins.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. CHI (July 22), vs. LV (July 25), vs. ATL (July 27)

Will the offense be enough to sustain the Lynx for a championship run? They have the second-best scoring average in the WNBA (84.7 PPG) while holding opponents to a league-low 75 PPG. In short, both their offense and defense have been very reliable, but coach Cheryl Reeve likely has concern for the potential vulnerability of the offense -- especially if foes go all-in collapsing on MVP favorite Napheesa Collier.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. IND (July 22), vs. PHO (July 25), vs. LA (July 26), @DAL (July 28)

Can the Liberty overtake the Lynx for first place? The two teams still have all four regular-season meetings left, starting July 30 at Minnesota.

Monday brought a lot of good news for the defending champions: Center Jonquel Jones is expected back for Tuesday's game against Indiana, while Belgian forward Emma Meesseman has committed to joining the Liberty in her return to the WNBA. New York could be the most formidable frontcourt in the league.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: vs. ATL (July 23), @ NY (July 25), @ WAS (July 27)

Will Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper come back strong from injuries? Sabally has played in 18 of the Mercury's 22 games; Copper has played in just six. Even so, Phoenix is sitting in third place in the standings, led by All-Star Alyssa Thomas. Thomas is used to carrying a heavy load, but the Mercury need Sabally and Copper back in order to make a run at the championship.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ NY (July 22), vs. LV (July 24), @ CHI (July 27)

How much of the season's second half will Caitlin Clark be able to play? She has been ruled out for Tuesday, which will mark the 11th regular-season game she's missed this year. She was also sidelined for the Commissioner's Cup final on July 1 and the All-Star Game. She is only 23 with many years ahead, so if her groin injury requires significant rest, it's possible the Fever could take a conservative approach and sit her indefinitely.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. DAL (July 22), @ CHI (July 25), @ WAS (July 26), @ CON (July 28)

Can forward Ezi Magbegor provide more offense? At 8.1 PPG, she's at her lowest scoring average of the past four seasons. Since joining the WNBA in 2020, she has never finished a season shooting worse than 50% from the field; she's at 49.0% right now. Going 4 of 23 from behind the arc hasn't helped. Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler are each averaging in double figures, but the Storm are eighth in scoring average (80.9 PPG). Magbegor being more of an offensive threat could help.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs LA (July 22), vs. SEA (July 26), vs. PHO (July 27)

Can rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen finish the season's second half strong? Both were All-Stars and have been a big part of the Mystics' game plan, but they have been playing since the start of last college season without much of a break -- all WNBA rookies must get through the fatigue they can experience in the second part of the season. We'll be watching to see how well the Nos. 3-4 picks contend with that.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: @ LV (July 22), @ PHO (July 23), @ MIN (July 27)

Will Rhyne Howard be as effective when she returns? She has had a very good season, leading the Dream in assists (4.5 APG) and steals (1.6 SPG), while clocking in at second in scoring (16.5 PPG). But no timetable was set for Howard's return when she was injured (knee) in a loss at Indiana on July 11 -- Atlanta only said on July 14 that she would be out for the rest of the month. She sat out the All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. ATL (July 22), @ IND (July 24), @ MIN (July 25), @ DAL (July 27)

Can forward NaLyssa Smith take some pressure off A'ja Wilson inside? The starting guard trio of Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd has not been quite as productive as Young, Gray and Kelsey Plum were from 2021 to '24. They're still a good group when they're playing at their best, but Wilson -- who is in contention for a fourth MVP award -- could use some more help inside. The Aces traded for Smith at the end of June and would benefit from her improving her 6.8 PPG scoring average.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. DAL (July 25), @ CON (July 27)

Can Golden State snap out of its July funk? The expansion Valkyries had a good June with a 7-4 run, but it's been tougher sledding since: They are 1-5 in July, and their schedule isn't going to help with five of their next six games on the road.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ WAS (July 22), @ CON (July 24), @ NY (July 26)

Will Cameron Brink play before the season ends? The No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft was making an impact as a rookie until her season was cut short with a knee injury she sustained last June. With Kelsey Plum (20.1), Dearica Hamby (17.2), Azura Stevens (14.7) and Rickea Jackson (13.1) averaging in double-figure scoring, the Sparks have a good core, but getting Brink back could help them make a playoff run.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: @ MIN (July 22), vs. SEA (July 24), vs. IND (July 27)

Can Angel Reese sustain her offensive surge? She is averaging 14.0 points this season, but in eight games since June 24, that mark rises to 19.1 PPG. She has also shot better than 50% in five of those games -- an impressive stretch for the second-year forward.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ SEA (July 22), @ GS (July 25), vs. LV (July 27), vs. NY (July 28)

How much progress can the rookie guards make? Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly have been the best part of watching the otherwise disappointing Wings. One can assume some of the veterans won't be back in Dallas next season, but this guard trio will. Their energy and hustle can be one of the foundations for a new-look Wings team in 2026. How they play the rest of this season will help determine that.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. LA (July 24), vs. GS (July 27), vs. SEA (July 28)

Will the Sun generate any momentum for 2026? It's been a really rough season for Connecticut, which lost all five starters from 2024 along with coach Stephanie White. It's hard to call this a rebuilding year; it's more of a "just get through it" year with the hope that there will be ways to improve for next season. But right now, the Sun are on pace to win just five games, as they have just one victory each in May, June and July.