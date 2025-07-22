Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins lead the way as Team Collier defeats Team Clark. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

With Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark not playing because of injury, the ratings for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game on ABC were down 36% from the previous year but still drew the second-most viewers in the showcase's history.

The contest in Indianapolis drew 2.19 million viewers, down from a record 3.44 million last year. It still was the most watched program of the night across the television landscape.

Clark, who participated as a rookie in the 2024 All-Star Game, was on the bench during this year's game because of a groin injury.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier scored a record 36 points Saturday to lead Team Collier to a 151-131 victory over Team Clark.

This is the third straight year ABC aired the All-Star Game in prime time. The 2023 game drew 850,000 viewers.

All-Star Weekend's other events were a hit. Friday's WNBA skills challenge and 3-point contest drew an average of 1.3 million viewers on ESPN, up a whopping 89% over last year.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.