Open Extended Reactions

Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton will miss the remainder of the WNBA season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced Friday.

Thornton injured her right knee in practice earlier in the week -- the first week coming out of the All-Star break, where Thornton made her first All-Star appearance.

The surgery was considered successful, the Valkyries said.

Before the surgery, Thornton was in the midst of a career season, leading the team in points (14.0), rebounds (7.0) and steals (1.3) per game.

Thornton was a reserve in this year's All-Star Game on Team Clark and finished with 15 points in 20 minutes.

Losing Thornton is a massive blow to the expansion franchise, as she has emerged as the leading voice in the Valkyries' locker room as well as their go-to player on the court. She was selected by Golden State in the expansion draft in December after winning a title with the New York Liberty in 2024.