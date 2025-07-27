Breanna Stewart comes up limping running back on defense and leaves the game. (0:25)

NEW YORK -- New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart left the team's game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night after three minutes with a lower leg injury.

The team announced she would be out for the remainder of the game. Stewart had three points and a rebound before she left. Stewart seemed to injure the leg while running up the court.

New York was playing the second half of a back-to-back. Stewart had a quiet scoring game in Friday's win over Phoenix with just six points. She did have 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Stewart came into the game averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the season to help New York (17-6) to the second-best record in the league.

The two-time WNBA MVP hasn't missed a game yet this season. After playing much of July at home, New York will be on the road for five of its next six games.