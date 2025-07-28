A 55-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to more than 18 months in prison after pleading guilty Monday to stalking and harassing Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Michael Lewis, from Denton, Texas, was arrested in January at an Indianapolis hotel on a felony stalking charge after allegedly repeatedly sending threats and sexually violent messages to Clark via social media, according to court documents.

"This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, according to WTHR Ch. 13 in Indianapolis. "He will now spend the next two and a half years in the Department of Correction and the victim will be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her."

Lewis, whose sentence includes credit for time served at the Marion County Adult Detention Center since his arrest, also was ordered by the judge to avoid any contact with Clark, to stay away from Fever or Indiana Pacers games and the teams' properties, and to not use the internet during his sentence, according to WTHR.