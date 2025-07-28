Breanna Stewart comes up limping running back on defense and leaves the game. (0:25)

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart will sit out her first game of the season after the All-Star forward was ruled out of Monday's game at the Dallas Wings because of a leg injury.

Stewart left nearly 3½ minutes into the Liberty's 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. She had three points and a rebound. Stewart seemed to injure the leg while running up the court. She went to the locker room and never returned to the bench.

Stewart had imaging done, and nothing major was discovered, according to multiple reports, adding that Stewart would travel with the team on its four-game trip.

Stewart is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season to help New York (17-7) build the second-best record in the league.