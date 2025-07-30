Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham continues to cash in on her fame gained as the on-court defender of teammate Caitlin Clark.

Front Office Sports reported Wednesday that Colin Cowherd's digital media property, The Volume, has signed a podcast deal with Cunningham. She is the co-host of "Show Me Something" with West Wilson of Bravo's "Summer House"; she went to high school with Cunningham in Missouri.

The podcast, which makes its debut Wednesday, will stream weekly and include guests from the lifestyle, entertainment and sports sectors.

"It's an exciting time for the WNBA, and we're thrilled to grow The Volume's portfolio with a show that celebrates women's sports, pop culture, and friendship," Dane Aagaard, chief revenue officer for The Volume, said in a statement to Front Office Sports.

Cunningham, 28, has been a hot commodity since she fought with a pair of Connecticut Sun players in a game on June 17 in defense of Clark.

Since then, she has signed a deal with home security company Ring, with her promotional video focusing on how she protects her "home court" with Ring.

She also has endorsement deals with Arby's and Adidas and her social media following has grown rapidly. She has more than 1 million followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

Cunningham is in her first season with the Fever after six with the Phoenix Mercury. She has appeared in 21 games (four starts) and is averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.