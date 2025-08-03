Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Lynx have traded for Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington, as the top team in the WNBA this season acquired last year's Most Improved Player.

The Wings are getting forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson and the Lynx's 2027 second-round draft pick.

Carrington was averaging 10.4 points and a career-high 5.1 rebounds per game after joining Dallas in a February trade from the Connecticut Sun.

With the Sun, Carrington was an all-defensive first-team selection in 2024 along with her Most Improved honor.

Miller had spent two-plus seasons with the Lynx, averaging 7.1 points per game, while Samuelson joined Minnesota in an April trade and was averaging 3.3 points per game.

To complete the trade, the Wings waived Teaira McCowan, who had been on a protected veteran contract and was averaging 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.