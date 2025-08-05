Brittney Sykes misses the potential game winner as the Valkyries hold on in a nail-biter 68-67 win. (0:20)

The Washington Mystics are trading Brittney Sykes to the Storm in a deal that sends Alysha Clark and Seattle's 2026 first-round pick to D.C.

Zia Cooke went from the Storm to the Mystics in the deal but has since been waived. Washington's Sika Kone was also waived to complete the transaction.

Seattle is still in possession of two 2026 first round-picks after acquiring Los Angeles' and Las Vegas' in prior transactions.

Sykes is having one of the best seasons of her nine-year WNBA career, averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. The 2025 All-Star is expected to bring scoring punch to a Storm team that ranks ninth in offensive rating.

"We're grateful for Slim's contributions this season as she played a key role in our growth," said Mystics general manager Jamila Wideman of Sykes. "We're proud of the individual success she achieved during her time with us, including earning her first All-Star selection. This allows Slim the opportunity to join a team that is expected to contend for a championship this season."

Clark took less money to sign with the Storm in free agency, where she won championships in 2018 and 2020, but sources said expectations for the team's performance and her role didn't pan out as anticipated on either side. Clark is averaging 18.0 minutes per game and recorded her first DNP since 2012 on Friday.

"This was a great opportunity to continue building our program and move us closer to our long-term goals," stated Wideman. "Alysha brings veteran leadership that in invaluable as our team continues to develop and grow."

Washington, which has lost five of its past seven games, is now in position to have three 2026 first-round picks and at 13-15 would be slotted to end up in the lottery if the season ended today.

Seattle sits at sixth in the standings at 16-13.

The league's trade deadline is Thursday.