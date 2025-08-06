Another sex toy was thrown onto the court during a WNBA game Tuesday, the third such incident in the last seven days.

Video shows the sex toy land in the painted area of the court during a free throw late in the second quarter of Tuesday's game between the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

It's the third time a sex toy has interrupted a WNBA game by being thrown on the court; the first incident happened last Tuesday at the Golden State Valkyries-Atlanta Dream game while the second occurred during Friday's game between the Valkyries and the Chicago Sky.

The man alleged to have been responsible for the first incident, Delbert Carver, was arrested on Saturday, according to police in College Park, Georgia. He faces counts of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass, according to law enforcement records.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league," the WNBA said in a statement following the arrest. "Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.

"In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

Play resumed in Tuesday's game shortly after the sex toy was cleared from the court.