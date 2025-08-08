Indiana Fever guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will both miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering season-ending injuries Thursday in the Fever's 95-60 loss at the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced Friday.

Colson tore her left ACL in the first quarter while McDonald broke a bone in her right foot in the fourth frame.

The team has already been without star Caitlin Clark for all but 13 games this summer due to injuries to her quad and groin. Clark has not played since July 15 and has no timetable for her return.

The Fever will have nine available players -- and no true point guards -- for Saturday's contest against the Chicago Sky, and won't be able to add a hardship player until after the game due to league rules. Following Saturday, the team next hosts the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

A two-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces, Colson joined the Fever in free agency, providing a veteran presence and experience in the backcourt. She averaged 2.4 points, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals in 13.5 minutes per game.

McDonald was initially brought in to help replace Clark when the 2024 No. 1 pick went down with her initial injuries but was signed to a rest-of-season contract in late June after the team parted ways with DeWanna Bonner.

McDonald started 13 of 20 games for Indiana, averaging 9.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The Fever, who are 17-14 on the season and sit in fifth place, had won five straight games before their current string of back-to-back losses to Los Angeles and Phoenix, the latter their most lopsided defeat of the season.