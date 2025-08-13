The Minnesota Lynx put up 30 in the 3rd to beat the New York Liberty 83-71. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Solidifying a qualifying spot in the standings and building momentum toward the playoffs take on even more urgency for WNBA teams with a month remaining in the regular season.

Every game counts. But some weigh more heavily when it comes to postseason implications.

Theoretically, the first-place Minnesota Lynx could still lose their substantial lead over the field. But realistically, they look to have the top seed firmly in grasp and have shown no signs of letting up -- even without injured star Napheesa Collier (ankle). The 27-5 Lynx haven't even lost two games in a row this season.

But behind the Lynx is a logjam of teams hoping to be among the other top four seeds.

That's not the only race: While the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun seem anchored at the bottom of the standings, which other two teams will miss the 2025 playoffs?

These 10 matchups over the next four weeks could help determine all of that.

This game will be the last of four meetings between the 2024 WNBA Finals teams; the Lynx won the first two, and these squads also will face off this Saturday. Can the defending champion Liberty get some traction against the Lynx, even with two-time MVP Breanna Stewart out with a bone bruise in her right knee? The Liberty also are in a battle with the Dream for second place.

The Aces' roller-coaster campaign appears to have leveled out; they have won four in a row and seven of their past 10. By contrast, Phoenix is the only team among the top seven in the standings that has a losing record (4-6) over its past 10 outings. Las Vegas and Phoenix split their two meetings in June. The third matchup is set for Friday, and the series concludes six days later. Winning the series as a potential tiebreaker could be very important.

play 1:30 A'ja Wilson's big night leads Aces to victory A'ja Wilson's 32-point effort leads the Aces to a win over the Sun.

Aug. 23: New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

The Dream have won five in a row and seven of eight, including three victories over Phoenix. Atlanta will play eight of its final 11 regular-season games at home, including this matchup versus the Liberty. And two of the Dream's three away games in that closing stretch are against last-place Connecticut. So, the schedule appears to favor Atlanta finishing strong. A win over the Liberty here would level their season series; New York won two of the first three.

play 1:59 Allisha Gray, Dream top the Mercury on Sunday Alisha Gray drops 17 points in the Dream's 74-66 win over the Mercury.

Aug. 30: New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

Stewart said she hopes to return to action by her 31st birthday, which is Aug. 27. If she remains on that timetable, her first game back would be Aug. 28 at home versus the Washington Mystics. The Liberty miss her a lot, but signing forward Emma Meesseman has helped. Meesseman will continue to be a big asset when Stewart returns. The Mercury won two of the first three meetings with New York, so the Liberty hope to level the series.

This contest will be the second of back-to-back games for the Sparks, who will host the Mystics on Aug. 31. The Sparks' season has turned around: They were 4-6 in the 10 games before the All-Star Game, and they are 7-3 in the 10 since. If the standings remain as they are now, the Sparks and the Storm will be battling for the eighth and final playoff spot.

play 1:11 Sparks outlast Storm Dearica Hamby's and-1 with 5.6 seconds left lifts the Sparks past the Storm.

Sept. 2: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

We don't know when Caitlin Clark (groin) might return. Despite her absence and the double whammy of losing fellow guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson to season-ending injuries last week, the Fever are hanging in. They will open September with this game in Phoenix. Will Clark be back or on the verge of a return? Indiana and Phoenix split their first two meetings, so this one will settle the series.

Sept. 5: Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream

We mentioned the Sparks' outing at Seattle to open September. Two consecutive games in Atlanta come after that. Los Angeles forward Cameron Brink will have been back for about a month. (She made her 2025 debut July 29 after an ACL injury cut short her rookie season last year.) And the Sparks could be making a push up in the standings. These three road games in a five-day span could prove pivotal for L.A.

Sept 9: Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

This will conclude the regular season for the Fever. (The Lynx will finish two days later against the visiting Golden State Valkyries.) Might Clark be back on court by this point? The Fever are in the middle of the playoff pack, which is impressive considering all they have been through with injuries. This game could mean something for Indiana's playoff position.

Sept. 9: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm

The Valkyries have been resilient in their first season. Losing top player Kayla Thornton (knee) in July could have derailed them, but they remain in the playoff hunt. Making the postseason would be a big accomplishment for the expansion franchise. Meanwhile, Seattle has lost five in a row and seven of nine since the All-Star Game. The Storm will finish the regular season with this matchup, which might determine the playoff fate of one of these teams.

play 1:06 Valkyries take down Sun for 2nd straight win Three Valkyries starters score in double figures en route to defeating the Sun 74-57.

Sept. 11: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

We're rolling the dice that the very last game of the 2025 regular season -- tipping off at 10 p.m. ET -- could have consequences. It might not if all playoff spots are already set. But if they aren't, everyone will be staying up late to see how this one turns out.