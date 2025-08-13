The Fever make a ferocious comeback in the fourth quarter, but it's not enough to get a win over the Wings. (1:09)

The first-place Minnesota Lynx weren't in action Tuesday but still became the first WNBA team this season to clinch a playoff spot.

The Dallas Wings' 81-80 victory over the Indiana Fever secured Minnesota's place in the postseason.

MVP favorite Napheesa Collier has not played since Aug. 2 because of an ankle injury, but that has not slowed down the 27-5 Lynx. They are on a five-game winning streak and are 9-1 across their past 10 games.

Minnesota's next two games are against its 2024 WNBA Finals foe, the New York Liberty, on Aug. 16 and 19.

Minnesota, which has won four WNBA titles, launched its franchise in 1999, and it will be making its 16th postseason appearance, with 14 of those coming in the past 15 years.

The WNBA's regular season ends Sept. 11, with eight teams making the playoffs. The first round is a best-of-three series, the semifinals are best-of-five and the Finals will be best-of-seven for the first time.