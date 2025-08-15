Ryan Ruocco explains why Paige Bueckers is quickly rising in the WNBA and poised to be an MVP contender. (1:23)

Why Paige Bueckers will be an MVP contender for years to come (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd appeared on Instagram's "Close Friends Only" podcast with her former college teammate and now-Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, and the entertaining moments were plentiful.

Just under a month ago, Bueckers at long last seemed to officially confirm that she and Fudd have been dating. The national champion backcourt duo bantered together throughout the 12½-minute conversation, which covered a wide range of topics.

From their favorite WNBA players to when they first felt they connected, here are some of the best moments from Fudd and Bueckers' appearance on "Close Friends Only."

Fudd's favorite WNBA player probably won't surprise you

"Probably Paige Bueckers," Fudd said without hesitation when the question was posed. Replying to the same question, Bueckers went with Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier -- after some light teasing from Fudd about the prospect of the Wings guard choosing herself.

Collier also represented Fudd's second pick after Bueckers.

What can one find on Bueckers' close friends story?

Lots of trolling, apparently. Fudd asked Bueckers what kind of posts make it only to her "close friends" story -- a feature of Instagram that allows you to share posts to select followers -- she had a simple answer.

"I would say a lot of trolling posts," Bueckers said. "Where I'm just clowning stuff that is exclusive to the friends."

When Fudd responded with "heavy on the trolling though," Bueckers kept things blunt:

"I try."

The connection was instant between the two

The first question asked in the segment's introduction was when the pairing realized they would be so close.

"Almost kind of immediately," Fudd said from an on-court perspective, but noted she thought it took some time for the two to click off the court.

"We had this on-court chemistry. And you don't remember me off the court," a bemused Bueckers added.

Bueckers clears the air on a common misconception

On the topic of style and fashion, Bueckers was quick to clear up something:

"There's like a large -- I don't want to say a large controversy, but a misunderstanding -- that we share clothes. Azzi takes clothes out of MY closet," Bueckers said. "There's never like, Paige took Azzi's clothes."

Fudd didn't refute the notion, and says she looks to take inspiration from Buecker's feel for fashion.

"You like to step out of the comfort zone and do bold things," Fudd said of Bueckers' style. "I hope that that will rub off on me."