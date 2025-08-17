UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun after sustaining a right knee injury in the second quarter.

Connecticut's Bria Hartley ran into Cunningham's knee while trying to drive toward the Sun basket early in the second quarter. Cunningham hobbled on one leg clutching her right knee, before lying on the floor in pain.

The guard was surrounded by teammates for a few minutes as she was on the court before she was assisted into the locker room, putting little weight on her right leg.

In her first year with Indiana after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham has averaged 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and has made 12 starts. She previously missed five games earlier this summer due to ankle sprains.

The Fever are already short three point guards with Caitlin Clark sidelined since mid-July and Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson suffering season-ending injuries last week.