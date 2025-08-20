Open Extended Reactions

Two-time All-Star Caitlin Clark missed another practice with her injured right groin Wednesday, and coach Stephanie White still does not have a timetable for her star guard's return.

Clark has not played since hurting her groin in the final minute of a game July 15 at Connecticut. Three different muscle injuries this season have forced Clark to sit out 22 games, including the past 13, and All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

The worst part: White is simply hoping Clark returns for some of her team's last nine regular-season games. Indiana also lost three other key players with season-ending injuries over the past two weeks, the latest being Sophie Cunningham to an MCL tear in her right knee.

"Until she can get into practice and until you guys see her in practice, it's really status quo," White said after Wednesday's workout at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Clark never missed a game in college at Iowa and played in every Fever game last season when she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Indiana spent the offseason going all-in on putting a stronger supporting cast around the former Iowa star, and those moves appear to have paid off by keeping the Fever in playoff position without Clark and the team's other injured players. Indiana is 19-16 and in sixth place in the league standings.

Clark, meanwhile, still has a role with the Fever.

"Caitlin's still there, like that hasn't wavered," All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell said. "And I think even though they're not in the lineup, we still feel everyone's presence."

