Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Dream.

Collier has missed the past five games as she recovers from an ankle sprain. The Lynx have gone 4-1 in her absence.

Collier suffered the injury in Minnesota's Aug. 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces when she landed awkwardly on her right foot in the final seconds of the third quarter.

After getting an MRI, it was determined she avoided a major injury, sources told ESPN, and was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. Sources told ESPN that Collier would be reevaluated two weeks from then, which was Monday.

Before her injury, Collier solidified herself as the MVP front-runner, leading the league in scoring with 23.5 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Minnesota has 10 games remaining on its regular-season schedule, including Thursday's game in Atlanta.