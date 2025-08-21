Open Extended Reactions

Paige Bueckers is more than just a rookie -- she's a star who attracts other stars to be courtside at WNBA games.

During WNBA All-Star Weekend, where the Dallas Wings guard was named a starter, Bueckers was asked what celebrities she would love to see sitting courtside at one of her games. Her answer? Ellen Pompeo and Shemar Moore.

Moore took notice of Bueckers' wish and responded on Instagram, saying: "I see you and I heard you Baby Girl!!!! You never know when your boy might show and HOLLA your name at one of your games!!!"

On Wednesday, the "Criminal Minds" actor pulled up to Crypto.com Arena to watch Bueckers' career night, where she tallied 44 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal in an 81-80 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks -- the most points in a game by a rookie in WNBA history.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren and Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green were also in attendance.

Bueckers' 44 points tied Cynthia Cooper for the most points by a first-year player in WNBA history, according to ESPN Research. Cooper's 44-point game came in 1997, the WNBA's inaugural season.

She also became the first player in WNBA history to score a 40-point game while shooting 80% from the field.

After the game, Moore surprised Bueckers in the tunnel while she signed autographs for fans and greeted her with a hug. Bueckers also took photos with Moore's daughter, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore.

Bueckers is no stranger to showing out in front of superstars. In June, the Wings rookie dropped 27 points, 6 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, whom Bueckers calls her favorite player.

Dallas' Wednesday night loss to the Sparks eliminated the Wings from playoff contention.

Bueckers is averaging 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings in the 2025 regular season.