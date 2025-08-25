Open Extended Reactions

Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will make her return Monday for the New York Liberty after missing the last month with a bone bruise in her right knee.

The Liberty listed Stewart as available for Monday's game against the Connecticut Sun. Sabrina Ionescu, who missed a game after injuring her foot against the Chicago Sky on Thursday, also received that designation.

Stewart last played July 26, when she exited early with the injury. The defending champs dropped that game and lost the next three en route to a 5-8 mark without Stewart, causing the Liberty to fall to fifth in the standings at 22-15 with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Stewart, a seven-time All-Star, has averaged 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in her third season in Brooklyn.

Monday's game also will mark the first time that Stewart and midseason acquisition Emma Meesseman will play at the same time. At full strength, even before the Meesseman signing, the Liberty looked poised to defend their title, starting 9-0 before injuries began to pile up.

Natasha Cloud (nose) and Isabelle Harrison (return to play protocol following a concussion) are listed as questionable for Monday's game.

The Liberty are looking to become the fourth WNBA franchise to repeat as champions when the playoffs start next month.