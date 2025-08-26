Napheesa Collier drops 32 points in her return as the Lynx beat the Fever 97-84. (1:08)

Eight teams advance to the 2025 WNBA playoffs, and the bracket is filling up.

The regular season wraps up Sept. 11, and we're tracking which teams have secured a spot in the postseason, which opens Sept. 14.

The Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky have been eliminated from the playoff race.

Here's a look at the teams that have clinched a playoff berth.

How they made it: The Aces didn't look like a contender, much less a playoff team, for the first two months of the season. Las Vegas suffered a three-game losing streak in mid-June and was .500 at the All-Star break. But after suffering a 53-point home loss to Minnesota -- which set the WNBA record for largest road win -- on Aug. 2, the Aces have won 11 consecutive games to become the second team to clinch a playoff bid this season. And now they're in a good position to host first-round games.

Key stat: A'ja Wilson has scored at least 30 points in five of the 11 straight victories as the MVP race heats up. On Aug. 10, the reigning MVP became the first player in WNBA history to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game.

A'ja Wilson has been on a TEAR 😤 pic.twitter.com/FQzQcNtBhW — espnW (@espnW) August 23, 2025

How they made it: Behind Napheesa Collier, the MVP front-runner for most of the season, the Lynx have held a commanding lead at the top of the standings. Minnesota opened the season with nine consecutive victories and won 17 of its first 19 games.

On Aug. 12, the Lynx became the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Key stat: For the first three months of the regular season, the Lynx didn't drop back-to-back games, a streak that ended last week with road losses against New York and Atlanta. Those occurred while Collier was out, but Minnesota went 5-2 while she was sidelined for three weeks with an ankle injury.