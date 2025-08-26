Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark was not in the lineup for the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night against Seattle, but she is perhaps not too far away from returning.

Coach Stephanie White said Tuesday that Clark, last season's Rookie of the Year, participated in a walk-through on Monday as part of her ramping-up process for returning to play.

"She went through it yesterday," White told reporters. "I want to see her in practice. Live in practice. I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact [for] 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint."

White said it would take multiple practices for Clark to return to action. The star guard has missed 24 games this year with muscle injuries, including the last 15 with a strained right groin. In 13 games, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Clark, who has not played or practiced since July 15, participated in Indiana's pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota.

After Tuesday, Indiana has six games left, and it entered tied with expansion Golden State for the final two playoff spots -- one game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks, whom the Fever visit Friday, and one-half game behind Seattle for the No. 6 seed.

Clark, whose popularity has led to record attendance and higher television ratings for the league, became Nike's newest signature athlete on Tuesday.

"There's very few people who get the opportunity to say they have a logo and to make the impact she makes -- not just in the sport but globally -- just by being who she is," White said. "She's a connector. She brings people together."