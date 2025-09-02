Open Extended Reactions

With 10 days left in the WNBA's 2025 regular season, we already know the No. 1 seed -- the Minnesota Lynx -- and four of the five teams that won't make the playoffs. But there are more important developments still to come.

Which teams will secure home-court advantage in the opening round as the 2-seed, the 3-seed and the 4-seed. And which opponents will they face? Can the Los Angeles Sparks climb into the playoff picture from the ninth position in the standings?

Every team has dealt with injuries over the course of the longest regular season in WNBA history, and we will soon learn how that impacts the postseason. For now, let's forecast the best-case scenario for each team over the final stretch.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ LV (Sept. 4), @ GS (Sept. 6)

The Lynx beat Seattle, Connecticut and Dallas across the past week to secure home-court advantage for as long as they're in the playoffs. While they could impact other teams' positioning -- especially Golden State, which they play twice -- there isn't much at stake in their last four games. So, their best case is historical: If the Lynx win out and finish 36-8, they will have an 81.8% winning rate for the regular season, the second best in franchise history behind 82.4% in 2016. And their 36 wins would be the most in WNBA history -- 34 by Las Vegas in the 40-game season of 2023 is the record -- though the four games added to this season's schedule would have to be considered.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Sept. 4), vs. CHI (Sept. 7)

The Aces tied a franchise record with their 12th straight victory on Wednesday, beating Atlanta for a 3-0 series sweep to give them the potential tiebreaker for the No. 2 seed. And they won the season series against Phoenix (3-1), as well, so the Aces also own that tiebreaker, if needed. With a full week to prepare for Minnesota on Thursday, the best case for Las Vegas is to win out to claim the No. 2 seed and establish a club-record winning streak.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. LA (Sept. 3), vs. LA (Sept. 5), vs. CON (Sept. 8)

Coming off a loss to Las Vegas and a triumph over Dallas, the Dream welcomed point guard Jordin Canada back from a hamstring injury in Monday's victory at Connecticut. Best case, they win out and Las Vegas loses one of its final four games to give the Dream the No. 2 seed. Atlanta owns the potential tiebreaker over Phoenix with a 3-0 season series sweep.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. IND (Sept. 2), @ WAS (Sept. 4), @ CON (Sept. 6)

The Mercury beat Los Angeles, Chicago and New York over the past week to win six of their past seven. Kahleah Copper has been limited to 23 games due to injuries, but she is playing well heading into the postseason, scoring 68 points in her last three games combined. The optimal outcome for Phoenix -- which has played one game less than Atlanta and Las Vegas -- is to win its last five while the Dream and the Aces each lose at least once to give the Mercury the No. 2 seed.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ GS (Sept. 2), @ SEA (Sept. 5)

The Liberty beat Washington and lost to Phoenix over the past week, which fits how hard it has been for New York to sustain momentum since late July, when Breanna Stewart suffered a right knee bone bruise that would sideline her for 13 games. She's back, but the Liberty still don't look like defending champions. While they are technically in the running for the 2-seed, a more realistic best-case scenario is climbing into the top four, though it won't be easy with three of their remaining four games on the road.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. NY (Sept. 2), vs. DAL (Sept. 4), vs. MIN (Sept. 6)

The Valkyries beat Washington and Indiana over the past week to finish 8-5 in August, with all five losses coming to teams currently in the top four. They are 7-3 over their past 10 and are closing in on a playoff spot, but the Valkyries still have to play Minnesota twice. Mathematically, the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds are attainable but not probable. A more likely best case is the 6-seed, which would be excellent for an expansion franchise that many predicted wouldn't make the postseason.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ PHO (Sept. 2), vs. Chi (Sept. 5), @ WAS (Sept. 7)

The Fever are still in playoff position despite running from the injury monster all season. They got crucial victories over Seattle and Los Angeles before losing at Golden State during the past week. But they aren't out of the woods yet; the Sparks could still catch them for the final playoff spot. The Fever could technically finish as high as No. 4, but it's unlikely they will win their final four games and the teams directly ahead of them will fall apart. A realistic best case for Indiana is the No. 6 seed -- and the return of Caitlin Clark for the postseason.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. NY (Sept. 5)

The Storm really haven't handled prosperity well this season. After falling at Indiana before beating Minnesota and Chicago this past week, they lost a 17-point lead over Los Angeles on Monday to fall 91-85 at home. Seattle would have been closer to locking down a playoff position with a win; now it only has two games to do it. Best case, the Storm win both to finish .500 at home and enter the postseason with 24 victories.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ ATL (Sept. 3), @ ATL (Sept. 5), vs. DAL (Sept. 7)

Los Angeles lost to Phoenix and Indiana then had to scramble to beat Washington over the past week. That set up Monday's key game at Seattle, in which the Storm appeared to have the upper hand until going ice-cold. The Sparks' 91-85 win keeps hope alive of ending their four-year playoff drought. They still have a lot of work to do with five games left, including three on the road. The Sparks have had one five-game winning streak (in July), but they must face Atlanta (twice), Phoenix and Las Vegas. The best case is winning four and hoping 23 victories will be enough to edge out Golden State, Indiana or Seattle.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. PHO (Sept. 4), vs. IND (Sept. 7)

Over the past week, Connecticut beat Dallas before falling to Minnesota and Atlanta. Set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016 while facing uncertainty about whether the franchise will be sold, there isn't a real best-case scenario for the Sun. But they did win five games in the second half of August -- as many as they had won in the previous three months -- and they could finish 11th while playing spoiler to Atlanta's hopes for the No. 2 seed, as they still face the Dream twice.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. PHO (Sept. 4), vs. IND (Sept. 7)

The playoffs were still a possibility for the Mystics in mid-August, but all the air has left that balloon. Washington is out of the postseason, which isn't surprising for a rebuilding team. The Mystics lost to New York, Golden State and Los Angeles over the past week, and they are on a seven-game skid. Best case, they end the losing streak in their last three games and Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: vs. CON (Sept. 3), @ IND (Sept. 5), @ LV (Sept. 7)

The Sky fell to Phoenix and Seattle last week, and they will be out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Chicago is 2-17 since the All-Star break and has a lot to figure out for the future. Best case, the Sky avoid last place and perhaps impact the order of the top four seeds, as they still have games left against Las Vegas (twice) and New York.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: @ GS (Sept. 4), @ LA (Sept. 7)

The Wings' only victory since July 30 was a one-point decision at Indiana on Aug. 12. They are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, falling this past week to Connecticut, Atlanta and Minnesota. Best case, they will celebrate Paige Bueckers' impending Rookie of the Year Award and hope to win the draft lottery for a second consecutive No. 1 pick.