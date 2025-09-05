Mystics vs. Liberty, Lynx vs. Fever: How to watch WNBA on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The final week of the 2025 WNBA regular season brings a host of intriguing matchups, including a star-studded double-dip of games available in the all new ESPN App.

The rising-star rookie tandem of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen lead the Washington Mystics on the road against Breanna Stewart and the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty in one matchup. Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever fight for survival against 2025 WNBA MVP hopeful Napheesa Collier and the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in a must-win showdown for the Fever in the other matchup.

Here are key facts about Tuesday's WNBA action:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Sept. 9

"WNBA Countdown": 7 p.m. on ESPN

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty: 7 p.m. on ESPN3

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

