U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) sent a letter to the WNBA on Monday warning the league to stay out of negotiations between the Mohegan tribe and prospective new ownership groups for the Connecticut Sun, and that "any attempts by the WNBA to block efforts to keep the Sun in Connecticut could violate federal antitrust laws."

Blumenthal, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and previously served as the state's attorney general for 20 years, said he will "demand investigations and enforcement actions from the appropriate federal authorities if [the WNBA] takes any step to hinder or constrain Connecticut's negotiations."

The letter comes following months of conflict between the WNBA and the Mohegan tribe, which has owned the Sun since 2003. In exploring investment options for the team, the tribe received two bids -- one that would relocate the team to Boston and another that would move it to Hartford -- for a full franchise sale at $325 million.

But the league has indicated it doesn't consider either deal acceptable, arguing cities that have previously gone through the expansion process would get priority over those who have not.

Any sale and relocation must be approved by the Board of Governors.

The WNBA has also offered to buy the Sun at $250 million, which would allow the league to relocate it to a market of its choice, but the tribe has not accepted that offer, believing that price does not reflect market value.

"Any further attempts by the WNBA to use its considerable governance and market power over the Connecticut Sun to limit or dictate negotiations with the state of Connecticut," Blumenthal wrote, "could be an unreasonable restraint of trade and interference with the market that would violate federal antitrust laws."

ESPN reported Thursday that ownership is now in talks with the state of Connecticut over a proposal in which funds affiliated with the state would be used to acquire a minority stake in the franchise. Under that bid, games would be played in both Hartford and Uncasville, the team's current home, and a practice facility would be built in Hartford. The deal would also involve a higher valuation than the league's $250 million offer.

Blumenthal's letter cited the Sun's storied history in the state -- on the court the team has been one of the WNBA's most consistent franchises -- and argued that the state proposal "fully ensures the continued commercial and professional success of the Connecticut Sun, and addresses the reported expansion concerns of the WNBA."

"Hartford has already demonstrated the ability to draw fans, notably hosting both the UCONN men's and women's basketball games, two of the most successful college basketball programs in the country, as well as NCAA Tournament games," the letter said. "Furthermore, relocating the team out of Connecticut would leave New England without a WNBA team, and disrupt the stability and growth the Sun have achieved over the years in the state, which has made it the successful franchise that it has become."

The tribe and league are expected to meet soon to discuss options moving forward.