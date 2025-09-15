Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Natasha Cloud scored 23 points, Breanna Stewart added 18 before hurting her knee in overtime and the New York Liberty defeated the Phoenix Mercury 76-69 on Sunday in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round playoff series.

New York will advance to the semifinals with a win in Game 2 on Wednesday in New York.

Stewart fell to the the ground and grabbed at her left knee after making a layup with 3:01 to play in overtime. She stayed in the game and missed the free throw, trying to play through the injury. She left the game about a minute later and didn't return.

New York coach Sandy Brondello had no update on Stewart's injury after the game. The New York star had a bone bruise in her other knee in late July that forced her to miss about a month of the season.

Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 15 points and Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. DeWanna Bonner added 12 points.

Cloud hit a 3-pointer to open the OT and spark an 8-0 run that made it 73-65 with 1:51 left. Phoenix got within four, but Leonie Fiebich, who finished with 10 points, hit a huge 3-pointer to seal the win.

Cloud, who played in Phoenix last season, made back-to-back layups to give the Liberty a two-point lead with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter. Copper answered with two free throws and, after a turnover by Sabrina Ionescu, Thomas dropped a no-look pass to Copper for a wide-open layup that gave the Mercury a 65-63 lead with 1:44 remaining.

Stewart then made a tough basket in the lane 13 seconds later that eventually forced overtime.

The Liberty, who averaged 13.8 turnovers in the regular season, finished with 20 turnovers -- one shy of their season high -- which included 14 after halftime.

The Mercury made 25 of 77 (33%) from the field and shot 23% (6 of 26) from 3-point range.