Naz Hillmon connects on a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds to give the Dream a dramatic win over the Wings. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon was named the WNBA's Sixth Person of the Year on Saturday, making her the first player in franchise history to win the award.

Hillmon averaged 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Dream and made 53 3-pointers after hitting just one across her first three WNBA seasons.

She came off the bench in 27 of the Dream's 44 games and set a franchise record by appearing in 150 consecutive contests.

Hillmon, who played college basketball at Michigan, was second in the league in plus-minus (+7.6 per game) and helped Atlanta earn the No. 3 seed and win a franchise-record 30 games in its 17th season.

She won the AP Sixth Woman of the Year award earlier this month.