WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's award came with a heartfelt, yet hilarious, surprise.

Wilson was presented the MVP trophy on Friday by WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert, with a surprise from her boyfriend, Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, who handed her the trophy.

But that wasn't the only surprise. A pair of supporters also showed up for the league's first-ever four-time MVP in their own colorful way.

Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders, attended the event, along with Wilson's father, Roscoe Wilson Jr. The two, together with the Aces staff, wore pink wigs in tribute to the pink hair A'ja wore on media day, which matched the debut colorway of her signature A'One sneaker.

Davis inherited the Raiders -- who face the Washington Commanders today -- when the franchise still resided in Oakland, after his father, Al Davis, died in 2011. He then purchased the Aces in 2021.

Wilson, 29, joined elite company in the basketball realm as one of four players to earn the honor four times before the age of 30, joining Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Wilson was also named Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside the Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith, averaging 2.3 blocks per game.

Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Aces during the 2025 WNBA regular season.