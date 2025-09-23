Open Extended Reactions

Indiana sports fans have a lot to be happy about.

After a year that has already seen Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers make a run to the 2025 NBA Finals followed by hosting the WNBA All-Star Weekend, the winning continued through the fall for the Circle City area. The Indianapolis Colts are riding high with a perfect record. The Indiana Fever are still alive in their 2025 WNBA playoff run. And Indiana Hoosiers football is undefeated and ranked No. 11 nationally.

It's safe to say that Indiana is the place to be.

Here's how each Indiana sports franchise is demanding its respect in 2025.

Indiana Fever

The Fever made a deep playoff run to the semifinals for the first time since 2015 -- even without Caitlin Clark. Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Fever squad wasn't expected to make this deep of a playoff run without the presence of Caitlin Clark. But Kelsey Mitchell's performance helped Indiana reach the semifinals for the first time since 2015 in Stephanie White's first season as Fever head coach. Mitchell was a finalist for league MVP.

In their quest to the semifinals without Clark, who was ruled out the rest of the season, the Fever upset the Atlanta Dream in the first round, becoming the third team in WNBA history to win a multigame playoff series while missing an All-Star player.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made an early statement in the 2025 regular season as the NFL's most dangerous offense. Along with Indianapolis' perfect record (3-0), quarterback Daniel Jones possesses the highest QBR in the regular season at 85.8 while tossing the third-most passing yards at 816. Indianapolis has the best rushing offense this season, spearheaded by running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league with 338 yards.

Indianapolis has been so efficient offensively that it took until Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans for the team's first punt of the season. The Colts' 103 points heading into Week 4 is the most they've put up since the 1976 season, when they scored 117 in the first three games.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Colts have scored either a touchdown or a field goal on 77% of their offensive possessions this season, the highest rate by any team in its first three games of a season over the past 45 years.

Indiana Hoosiers

Two seasons ago, Hoosiers football was almost at the bottom of the barrel in the Big Ten after collecting only three wins. Last season, the team won its first 10 games and even made it to the first round of the College Football Playoff but lost two of its ranked matchups. Now, Indiana has its foot on the gas, starting its 2025 season undefeated and most recently dominating the No. 9-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 4 63-10 -- marking the most points scored against an AP top-10 opponent in Big Ten history.

Indiana started the season ranked No. 20 and has since moved up nine spots heading into Week 5.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers made a run to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It seems that the spirit of Reggie Miller rubbed off on the 2024-25 Pacers. They earned a spot in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 50-32 record, propelled by Pascal Siakam's 20.2 points per game and Tyrese Haliburton's 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game. Indiana punched its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, beating the Milwaukee Bucks, the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers forced a Game 7 before encountering injury issues with Haliburton, who suffered a torn Achilles. The Thunder would go on to take the decisive game 103-91.

All in all, put some respect on the state of Indiana's name.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.