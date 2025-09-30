Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Wings have fired head coach Chris Koclanes after one season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Wings, who finished tied for the worst record in the WNBA this season at 10-34, said a search for a new coach would begin immediately.

"As we enter a pivotal point in our team's future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization," Wings executive vice president and general manager Curt Miller said in a prepared statement. "The Dallas Wings remain dedicated to their pursuit of WNBA Championships and building upon the strong culture established on and off the court."

Koclanes was hired to succeed Latricia Trammel in December after the Wings went 9-31 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Before coaching the Wings, he spent two seasons as an assistant under Lindsay Gottlieb for the USC women's basketball team and eight seasons in the WNBA working under Miller, who previously coached the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun.

The Wings were led this season by guard Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick who was named the league's Rookie of the Year earlier this month.